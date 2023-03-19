While the expectations for the Fed was turned upside down, the Fed was in a quiet period, where not a word was said. On Wednesday, the Fed will be ready to speak when they announce their rate decision. Has the market gone too far, during the Feds silence? Much will depend on if the Fed will take the ECB approach and address financial fires and monetary policy with different tools.
What are the technicals saying as the new trading week gets underway.
