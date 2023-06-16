In the USDCAD, the sellers have pushed the price below a swing area between 1.3207 and 1.32299. The low price just reached 1.31942. Staying below 1.32299 now would keep the sellers in firm control. The high price today reach 1.32398. A move above that level would target the swing low going back to Wednesday's trade near 1.3271. The falling 100-hour moving outcomes at 1.33026.

All those levels would need to be broken and stay broken to give the buyers some confidence. Absent that, in the sellers remain more control in this pair.