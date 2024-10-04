The US dollar has moved to the upside after the stronger-than-expected US jobs report. The unemployment rate dipped to 4.1%. The nonfarm payroll was much stronger than expected at 254K versus 140K estimate. That's a highest level since March when nonfarm payrolls rose by 310K and is the third highest for the year (January rose by 256K). The revisions added 72K to the prior month's.

78K in leisure and hospitality

76K in healthcare

Looking at the yields:

2 year yield is 3.861%, +14.8 basis points. Last Friday it was at 3.56%

5 year yield 3.763%, +13.1 basis points

10 year yield 3.945%, plus not .6 basis points

30 year yield 4.236%, +5.7 basis points

The chance of a 50 basis point hike is down to around 11%. It seems certain that if the Fed does cut to recalibrate the Fed funds rate to inflation it would be a 25 basis point cut.

In the US stock market, the major indices are higher:

Dow +190.41 points from +88.41 points just before the number

S&P +39 points from +17.31 points just before the number

Nasdaq +188.16 point from +72.91 points just before the number

In the forex:

USDJPY is broken above the ceiling at 147.20 – 147.338, and days next targeting the high price from August 16 at 149.390. Looking at the four-hour chart, the price also broke above the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the 2024 high. That level comes in at 148.116.