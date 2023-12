The USD has moved sharply lower after the Fed lowered the EOY rate projection to 4.6% from 5.1%.

The EURUSD moved above the 200 day MA and 38.2%.

The USDJPY moved lower and below a swing area between 144.399 to 144.54. Stay below that level is more bearish.

The GBPUSD moved up to test the 200 hour MA at 1.2586 and stalled. Getting above is more bullish

In the video, I look at the above and more.