With the US CPI in the rear view mirror, what levels are in play for the FOMC rate decision later today at 2 PM ET?

In this report, Greg Michalowski of Forexlive.com takes a technical look at the EURUSD , USDJPY , GBPUSD and USDCAD ahead of that rate decision, and what risk and bias defining levels are in play today and going forward.

The EURUSD, GBPUSD and USDJPY are all trading around key levels on the daily chart, that could be setting up for the next move. Does the dollar continue its move lower, or has the USD moved low enough for now?