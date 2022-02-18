The markets have shifted on the Russia/Ukraine most recent headlines.

The premarket for US stocks have tilted to the downside:

Dow -33 points

S&P is down -2 points

Nasdaq is not unchanged

In Europe, the major indices also the turned down with the German Dax now down over -1%. The Spain's Ibex is down -0.9%. France's CAC is down -0.3%

In the US debt market, the tenure yield is now trading at 1.948% (the low reached 1.939%). The 30 year is at 2.28% after dipping to 2.27%..

Gold is now trading near unchanged at $1898 after being down earlier.

In the forex, the EURUSD moved back down to test its 100 hour moving average 1.13513. Despite the Russia/Ukraine anxiety, the EURUSD has been able to more or less stay above its 100 hour moving average since the North American session yesterday. A move below however should see more selling.

EURUSD stays within the 100/200 hour MA