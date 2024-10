The US jobs report came in much stronger than expected and that has sent the US dollar to the upside as the initial reaction. Yields are higher and the stock markets are higher as well.

In this video, I take a look at three of the major currency pairs from a technical perspective. We know the dollar move higher but what did it do to the charts? What levels were broken? What levels are risk or targets? I will go through it in 2 minutes for each pair.

Watch and follow the roadmap.