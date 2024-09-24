The USD is continuing its run to the downside with the greenback trading at new lows for the day vs ALL the major currencies.

EURUSD: The EURUSD is trading to a new intraday high of 1.11661. That is just short of the high from yesterday at 1.11665. Move above and the high from Friday at 1.1181 and the high from last week at 1.1188 would be targeted.

GBPUSD: The GBPUSD is stretching to the 1.3400 and in the process continues to move away from the last target at 1.3358. That remains a close risk level for short-term traders. The price of the GBPUSD based against the 1.3358 in the early NY session. That was a positive for the buyers from a technical perspective and helped contribute to the upside today technically.

USDJPY: The USDJPY is dipping below the 100-hour MA and the 50% midpoint at 143.385 and traded down to a new low at 143.268. Traders will be looking for more momentum below the dual technical levels at 143.26.

USDCHF: The USDCHF has fallen below its lows from Thursday and Friday and looks toward other target lows in the up and down trading range. Those levels come in at 0.8431,and then 0.84218. Below that and traders look toward 0.8400.