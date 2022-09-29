0:59 - The EURUSD moved back above a key swing area going back to 2002 between 0.9662 to 0.9708 but could not sustain upside momentum. THe price is back in that range at the start of the NY session

3:45 - The USDJPY moved back into swing area ahead of the 145.00 ceiling. That swing arear comes between 144.56 and 145.00

6:12 - The GBPUSD moved down to retest the lower 100 hour MA and found some support buying against the level. Getting above and staying above the 38.2% at 1.0882 is needed to increase the bullish bias.

9:09 - The USDCHF is trading between the 100 hour MA above and the 200 hour MA below (at 0.98624 and 0.9775 respecitively) and is waiting for the next shove.