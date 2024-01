The US dollar is moving higher with the EURUSD, GBPUSD and the USDCHF all trading at new extremes (USD higher). The USD vs the AUD is also moving higher and testing key MA support.

The gains in the greenback, despite falls in the US yields today. The 5-year yield is down -5.1 basis points, while the 10 year yield is down -5.2 basis points.

The video above outlines the technical levels in play including the next targets and the risk.