The EURUSD moved down to test the July low at 0.99515 and found willing buyers. The corrective move higher stalled near the 50% midpoint of the recent move higher and a swing area between 1.0022 and 1.00328. The pair trades above and below the parity level as the market consolidates the declines from yesterday and awaits the next shove.

The USDJPY move up to test the high from last week near 145.00, before the BOJ came in and asked for rates. The threat of intervention sent the pair back to the downside and may have set the high for the pair for now. On the downside watch teh 200 hour MA at 142.58

The GBPUSD fell like the EURUSD in early Asian trading but has moved back toward the 200 hour MA at 1.15542. The price is trading above and below the level with the 100 hour MA above at 1.15932 resistance above to target on more upside.