In today's morning video, I look at the EURUSD , USDJPY , GBPUSD, NZDUSD and USDCHF and explain the trading bias, the risk, targets and levels in play.

  • The EURUSD is heading back into the trading range after the break higher this week shows signs of failing.
  • The USDJPY is back up testing its 100 and 200 hour MA. Key barometer going forward
  • The GBPUSD is below its converges 100/200 hour MAs tiling the bias back to the downside
  • The NZDUSD is trying to get above its falling 100 day MA
  • The USDCHF has moved back higher to retest its broken 200 day MA. Can the price move back above the level