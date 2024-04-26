The USD is moving to the upside, and in the process is shifting the technical bias more in the direction of the buyers. In this video I take a look at five of the major currency pairs including the EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, and USDCAD.

EURUSD: The EURUSD is now below its 100 hour moving average at 1.0695 but is finding some support buying near its 200 hour moving average 1.06715. Those levels will dictate the barometer for the pair going forward with the sellers making a play.

USDJPY: The USDJPY continues its march to the upside. In a trending market like the USDJPY, it is wise to not try pick the top but to have the market tell you from a technical perspective, when a top might be in place. I outline what would give the sellers a win against the buyers. Absent that and the buyers are in firm control (and the trend can continue)

GBPUSD: The GBPUSD has a fallen like the EURUSD, and is down testing at 100-day moving average 1.2442 and 200 hour moving average 1.2436. Getting below those levels is needed to increase the bearish.

USDCHF: The USDCHF is moving higher and in the process is moving closer to the ceiling area between 0.9146 and 0.9156. That area has stalled the rallies over the month of a broad. Moreover on breaks, momentum has faded very quickly. So the price needs to get and stay above that level to increase the bullish bias.

USDCAD: The USDCAD is rebounding and in the process is moving above it 100-day moving average, and it's 100-hour moving average on the 4-hour chart near 1.3682 – 1.3686.. Staying above those levels would give the buyers more confidence. Earlier today, the USDCAD moved to the lowest level since April 10 and below a swing area between 1.3654 and 1.3668.