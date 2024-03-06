The US dollar is moving lower as the Fed chair testifies on Capitol Hill. The Bank of Canada has also announced their recent rate decision and was less dovish than expectations.

New USD lows are being made vs the EUR, CHF, CAD, NZD and USD, and I look at each of those currencies versus the USD and review the technicals that are driving those currency pairs now including the bias, risk defining levels and also key targets in the direction of the trend.

The start times for the currency analysis are listed below: