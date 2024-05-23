The USD has moved higher as rates move higher. How has that translated technically for the USDCAD, EURUSD, USDJPY and GBPUSD?
In this video, I take a quick look at each of those pairs as they retrace earlier USD declines to the upside for each.
The USD has moved higher as rates move higher. How has that translated technically for the USDCAD, EURUSD, USDJPY and GBPUSD?
In this video, I take a quick look at each of those pairs as they retrace earlier USD declines to the upside for each.
Tags
Most Popular
Stock Daily Updates
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read