The USD is seeing a modest move to the downside. There is some reactionary moves off of high USD levels in some of major currencies.

EURUSD: For the EURUSD the pair found support buyers against a swing area low going back to 2002 between 0.9662. The low got within 6-7 pips of that level

USDJPY: The USDJPY got within 6-7 pips of the BOJ intervention high at 145.90 reachedon September 22 and moved to the downside

GBPUSD: The GBPUSD reached a low just below1.1000 after falling below a floor at 1.1019, and is trading higher on the day after the BOE added to their bond intervention. The 100/200 hour MAs remain upside resistance.

USDCAD: The USDCAD tested a swing low area going back to 2020 near 1.3852-54. The high price today reached 1.38543 and moved back down.

AUDUSD: The AUDUSD reached an April 2020 swing low area at 0.62526 and bounced. The trend is down but there is some short term clues that a corrective bounce may be in the cards.