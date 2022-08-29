The USD is seeing a move to the downside in early US trading. Recall that the UK is off today in observance of the summer bank holiday so liquidity conditions may be less.

Nevertheless, the EURUSD is squeezing back toward the 200 hour MA at 1.00177.

The USDJPY is still higher on, the day but off its highs. The pair in the short term intraday chart is below the 100 bar MA and testing the 200 bar MA.

The GBPUSD traded to the lowest level since the March pandemic lows but is moving back toward unchanged. The price is testing the swing low from last week.

