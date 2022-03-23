The strongest weakest of the major currencies
The USD is the strongest and the EUR is the weakest as the North American session begins.
Overnight the
UK PPI inflation hit a 30 year high at 6.2% and was above expectations. The GBP moved lower as the BOE's response and the threat of continued inflation, is likely to weigh on the economy and growth. The UK budget will be released.
Russia continues to say they are progressing according to plan,and that plan - according to
Italy's Draghi - has no plans for peace. PS.Russia closed the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's export terminal to fix storm damage. The pipeline supplies some 700,000 bpd to the export market.
US stocks are trading lower today after the major indices pushed higher yesterday led by the Nasdaq which was up near 2%. US yields are taking a breather (although the 10 year did reach a new high of 2.417% overnight before coming back down). The benchmark yield is trading above and below unchanged. The US treasury will auction $16 billion of 20 year notes at 1 PM ET. Crude oil is trading back above $112 (actually near $112.50). Gold is higher.
A snapshot of the markets currently shows:
Spot gold up $8.30 or 0.44% at$1929.12 Spot silver is up $0.22 or 0.98% at $24.99 WTI is trading at $112.16. That's up $2.87 crude oil
Crude Oil
Crude oil is the most popular tradable instrument in the energy sector, offering exposure to global market conditions, geopolitical risk, and economics. The instrument is strategically relied upon and situated in the global economy. Crude oil has proven to be a unique option for traders given volatility and the efficacy of both swing trading and longer-term strategies. Despite its popularity, crude oil is a very complex investing instrument, given the litany of fluctuations in oil prices, risk, and impact of politics stemming from OPEC. Short for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC operates as an intergovernmental organization of 13 countries, helping set and dictate the global oil market.How to Trade Crude Oil Crude oil is most commonly traded as an exchange-traded fund (ETF) or through other instruments with exposure to it. This includes energy stocks, the USD/CAD, and other investing options. Crude oil itself is traded across a duality of markets, including the West Texas Intermediate Crude (WTI) and Brent crude. Brent is the more relied upon index in recent years, while WTI is more heavily traded across futures trading at the time of writing. Other than geopolitical events or decisions by OPEC, crude oil can move due to a variety of different ways. The most basic is through simple supply and demand, which is affected by global output. Increased industrial output, economic prosperity, and other factors all play a role in crude prices. By extension, recessions, lockdowns, or other stifling factors can also influence crude prices. For example, an oversupply or mitigated demand due to the aforementioned factors would result in lower crude prices. This is due to traders selling crude oil futures or other instruments. Should demand rise or production plateau, traders will bid increasingly on crude, whereby driving prices up.
Read this Term Bitcoin is trading at $42,032 which is down around $360 on the day
Looking at US stocks, the major indices are giving up some of the gains from yesterday. The major indices have been on a tear to the upside with the
and S&P up five the last six trading days (Nasdaq up 12.14% from March 14 low and S&P up 8.41%). The S&P closed above its 200 day MA yesterday at 4473.11 (closed at 4511.60): NASDAQ
NASDAQ
The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since assumed the majority of major trades that had been executed by the over-the-counter (OTC) system of trading.What Makes Up the NASDAQ?In particular, the exchange also features the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and S&P 500 Index, this is one of the three most-followed stock market indices in the United States.Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market tiers. This includes the Capital Market, or an equity market for companies that have relatively small levels of market capitalization. The listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets that list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization.Additionally, the Global Market is made up of stocks that represent the Nasdaq Global Market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet the exchange’s financial and liquidity requirements, and corporate governance standards.Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index made up of 1,200 US-based and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite.
Read this Term Dow Jones -90.46 points after yesterday's +254.47 point rise S&P index down 15 points after yesterday's 50.43 point rise NASDAQ down 89 points after yesterday's 270.36 point rise
In the European equity markets the major indices are mostly lower:
German DAX, -0.8% France's CAC, -0.6% UK's FTSE 100 up 0.1% Spain's Ibex -1.0% Italy's FTSE MIB -0.5%
In the US debt market, the yields are mixed with the short and lower. The 30 year bond is up modestly. The two – 10 year spread as moved out to 25.4 basis points from 22.3 basis points near the close yesterday:
US yields are mixed
The European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are lower as they too take a breather from the recent run up.
European yields are lower
