The strongest to weakest of the major currencies

The USD is the strongest and the GBP GBP The Great British pound (GBP) or pound sterling is the official currency of the United Kingdom, Jersey, Guernsey, the Isle of Man, Gibraltar, South Georgia, and other pacific territories.The GBP is currently the fourth most-traded currency worldwide in forex markets after the US dollar, euro, and Japanese yen.As the oldest currency in continual use, the GBP holds great weight on the world market and is also the fourth largest reserve currency.The Bank of England (BoE) is the central banking authority responsible for the curation of the GBP, issuing its own banknotes, as well as regulating the issuance of banknotes by private banks in both Scotland and Northern Ireland. What Factors Affect the GBP?Like any widely traded currency there are several factors that affect the GBP. As is often the case, monetary policy is extremely impactful. Any announcements or policy decisions by the BoE are always closely watched given its potential to move the GBP.Additionally, consumer prices (CPI) in the UK as well as levels of inflation carry a lot of weight and routinely affect the value of the GBP in forex markets.Other metrics of note include measures of gross domestic product (GDP) in the UK or growth, consumer sentiment, or confidence.Most recently, the drama surrounding Brexit as well as the potential fallout of negotiations have added another layer of uncertainty to the GBP.The UK at the time of writing is headed for a historic schism with Europe, though a deal has not yet been agreed upon with both sides unable to come to an agreement.With a smooth resolution nowhere in sight, any developments or an eventual finality to Brexit will be extraordinarily important to both the short- and long-term value of the GBP. is the weakest as traders send stocks lower and yields higher. The day after the BOE raised rates by 50 basis points, the new UK government is announcing stimulus measures that will cut taxes and provide energy subsidies. The GBP is moving sharply lower (down to a low to near 1.1000 at 1.1019), while UK yields soared with the 10 year yield up 29 basis points to 3.786% as investors wonder how the UK government will square the books without much larger borrowing needs.

US yields are also higher after the Fed hiked by an additional 75 basis points on Wednesday and now see end of year rates at 4.4% (so 4.25% to 4.5%). The current target is 3.0% to 3.25%. There are two more meetings in 2022 which makes 75 and 50 basis points the path seen by Fed officials. The good news is that they don't see much more in 2023. The 2 year yield Yield A yield represents the earnings generated by an investment or security over a certain time period. Yields are typically displayed in percentage terms and are in the form of interest or dividends received from it.These figures do not include the price variations, which separates it from the total return. Consequently, a yield applies to various stated rates of return on stocks, fixed income instruments such as bonds, and other types of investment products.Yields can be calculated as a ratio or as an internal rate of return, which may also be used to indicate the owner's total return, or portion of income.Why Do Yields Matter?At any point in time, all financial instruments compete with each other in a public marketplace. Analyzing yields is one among many metrics used by analysts and investors and reflects a singular part of the total return of holding a security. For example, a higher yield allows the owner to recoup his investment sooner, and thus mitigates risk. By extension, a high yield may have resulted from a falling market value for the security as a result of higher risk. Yield levels are also influenced by expectations of inflation. Fears of higher levels of inflation in the future suggest that investors would ask for high yield or a lower price versus the coupon today.The maturity of the instrument is also one of the elements that determines risk. The relationship between yields and the maturity of instruments of similar credit worthiness, is described by the yield curve. Instruments over longer intervals commonly have a higher yield than short dated instruments.The yield of a debt instrument is typically linked to the credit worthiness and default probability of the issuer. The more the default risk, the higher the yield would be in most of the cases since issuers need to offer investors some compensation for the risk. is at 4.214%. Does it go to target 4.4% area? The 10 year yield moved above 3.8% earlier today. A week ago the yield was at 3.45%.

German 10 year yields are above 2% for the first time since 2011.

German 10 year yields are above 2% for the first time since 2011.

US stocks are sharply lower in premarket trading. The Nasdaq is falling away from its 200 week MA after closing below that key MA yesterday. The 200 week moving average comes in today at 11095.94. The index close yesterday at 11066.81 and is trading down -146 points in premarket trading today. Bearish.

The S&P index closed at 3757 yesterday. Its 200 week MA is at 3585. That is 72 points away from that key MA. The premarket price is down about 50 points this morning. The price is getting closer to that key long-term moving average level.

The Dow industrial average is trading below its closing low from June at 29888.79. The low price from June reached 29653.29.

Feds Brainard and Powell are scheduled to speak at 2 PM ET. SNB's Jordan and ECB's Nagel speak at 11:30 AM ET. The flash PMI services and manufacturing data in the US will be released at 9:45 AM ET

Crude oil sharply lower.

A look at the other markets is showing:

spot gold is trading down $23 or -1.35% at $1648.55

spot silver is trading down $0.51 or -2.59% at $19.10

WTI crude oil for November delivery is trading down sharply at $80.82. That's down -$2.60 and trading at the lowest level since January 12, 2022. The end of year level is $75.35

The price bitcoin is trading at $18,914. The low on Wednesday reached $18,157.

In the premarket for US stocks:

Dow industrial average is down -330 points after falling -107.10 points yesterday

S&P index is down -44 points after falling -31.94 points yesterday

NASDAQ index is down -146 points after falling -153.39 points yesterday

In the European equity markets, the major indices are down sharply. The German DAX is trading at a new and the lowest level since November 2020:

German DAX, -2.22%

France's CAC, -1.96%

UK's FTSE 100 -1.9%

Spain's Ibex -2.51%

Italy's FTSE MIB -3.1%

In the US debt market, the yields are higher across the yield curve. The 10 year yield traded to the highest level since April 2010 earlier today.

US yields are continuing to the upside

In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are also higher with the UK 10 year soaring by 30 basis points.. The German 10 year is above 2% and at the highest level since December 2011. The UK 10 year is also at 2011 levels him

European benchmark yields