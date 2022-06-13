The strongest to the weakest of the major currencies

The USD is the strongest and the NZD is the weakest as the markets are in turmoil. Flight to safety flows are in play with the JPY also up strongly. The AUD AUD The Australian dollar (AUD) is the official currency of Australia, which is also used in Christmas Island, Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Norfolk Island, as well as independent pacific states.Introduced in 1966, the AUD is currently the fifth most traded currency in the world, behind only the US dollar, euro, Japanese yen, and British pound.The currency is very important to forex markets and is routinely used as a carry trade against other majors.The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is the central banking authority tasked with the management and issuance of AUD banknotes.What Factors Affect the AUD?The AUD is more susceptible than other currencies to macroeconomic factors. Overall, monetary policy is the largest mover of the currency, including interest rate differentials.Beyond Australia, commodity prices such as those of precious metals and others are also important to the AUD and can cause fluctuations in its value relative to other currencies.Global risk sentiment and confidence are also indicators that are closely tracked given their correlation to the AUD.This is due to the AUD being seen as a commodity currency, and also used as one of the most popular growth and risk proxies in global financial markets.Any positive mood in the global market will likely cause the AUD to climb, while if there is a prevailing pessimism, the AUD will often decline.On a domestic scale, government credit ratings can also impact the AUD. Australia's credit rating influences the risk profile of its debt.This trend directly influences the cost the government has to pay on the debt it owes. is following the NZD.

The S&P is set to open in bear marker territory (down over 20%) as stocks take another large step to the downside in premarket trading. The Nasdaq NASDAQ The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world's first electronic stock market, and has since assumed the majority of major trades that had been executed by the over-the-counter (OTC) system of trading.What Makes Up the NASDAQ?In particular, the exchange also features the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and S&P 500 Index, this is one of the three most-followed stock market indices in the United States.Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market tiers. This includes the Capital Market, or an equity market for companies that have relatively small levels of market capitalization. The listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets that list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization.Additionally, the Global Market is made up of stocks that represent the Nasdaq Global Market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet the exchange's financial and liquidity requirements, and corporate governance standards.Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index made up of 1,200 US-based and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite. is down some 30% from it's high (at premarket levels).

Yields are higher after the stronger than expected US CPI on Friday. The yields are up double digits in the US to start the week. Meanwhile Italian 10 year yields are up nearly 17 basis points as yield spreads continue to widen in Europe (German 10 year is up 10.6 basis points).

Bitcoin plunged over the weekend as Celcius - one of the largest crypto lending operations - abruptly halted customer withdrawals. Bitcoin is down -13.86% today and traded as low as $23424. As a reminder, the digital currency was above and below the $30000 level on Friday.

The Fed and the Bank of England are likely to raise rates this week into the high inflation environment while markets sink and household wealth tumbles. Gas is over $5 but oil is lower today.

China is testing nearly all of Shanghai as they continue to fight the pandemic. The implications will reverberate around the glove

A snapshot of the markets are showing:

Spot gold is trading down $-20.30 or -1.10% $1850

Spot silver is trading down -$0.25 or -1.15% of $21.62

WTI crude oil is trading down -$1.84 of $118.81

bitcoin is trading at $24,153 after closing Friday just below the $30,000 level (see Celsius report above). The low price for bitcoin reached $23,424.42

In the premarket for US stocks, the futures markets are implying a sharply lower opening after Friday's sharp declines

Dow is trading down -493 points after Friday's -880 point decline

S&P index is down -80 points after Friday's 116.96 point decline

NASDAQ index is down -307 points after Friday's -414.20 point decline

In Europe, the major indices are sharply lower

German DAX is down -263.22 points or -1.91% at 13497.13

France's CAC down -126.58 points or -2.05% at 6060.66

UK's FTSE 100 is down -89.35 points or -1.22% at 7228

Spain's Ibex is down -154 points or -1.84% 88236.89

Italy's FTSE MIB down -503 points or -2.23% to 20244

In the US debt market, the yields are modestly changed with the shorter end higher in the longer end lower:

2 year 3.17%, up 12.1 basis points

5 year 3.379%, +12.5 basis points

10 year 3.2572% +10 basis points

30 year 3.279%, up 8.3 basis points

In the European debt market, benchmark 10 year yields are all sharply higher with Italian and Spain yields leading the way to the upside:

