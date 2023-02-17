The USD moved higher today reaching new extremes for the week and beyond. However, there has been some selling as technical levels were approached and profit takers/countertrend traders stuck a toe in the water.
What are the technicals saying?
The USD moved higher today reaching new extremes for the week and beyond. However, there has been some selling as technical levels were approached and profit takers/countertrend traders stuck a toe in the water.
What are the technicals saying?
Tags
Most Popular
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read