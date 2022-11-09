The USD moved lower for 3 consecutive days (the US stocks moved higher as a result). That move is seeing some retracement today. Technical targets were reached in a number of currency pairs to help the reversal. The move back higher in the USD is taking back some bearish technical breaks.

EURUSD: The EURUSD is moving back below its 100 day MA in early US trading.

GBPUSD: The GBPUSD is back below its 200 hour MA and looks toward the 100 hour MA target at 1.1384

USDJPY: The USDJPY based near a key swing area support and is bouncing back toward its 100 hour MA at 146.83

AUDUSD: The AUDUSD found willing sellers near the 38.2% and key upside swing area yesterday. Sellers leaned, and are looking back toward the 100 hour and 200 hour MA targets on the downside.