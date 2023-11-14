The tamer US CPI data has pushed the US dollar lower. Stocks higher, and yields lower.
- EURUSD: The EURUSD has moved sharply higher trading at 1.0789. The price has moved up to test its 100-day moving average at 1.07901. It's 200-day moving average is about 10 pips above that level at 1.08017. That combination of resistance from the daily moving averages should be a "difficult nut to crack" at least on the 1st test. Traders can lean against the level with little risk. Move above however and I would expect further upside momentum as sellers against the moving averages turn to buyers on the break.
- USDJPY: The USDJPY has moved below its 100 hour moving average 151.363. The price is also moving below a swing area on the hourly chart between 151.17 and 151.23. Stay below those levels keeps the sellers more control in the shorter-term. On the downside, the 200-hour moving average is near the 150.742 level. Yesterday the price got within 3 pips of the 2022 high which was the highest level going back 32 years.
Looking at the US stock market, the futures are employing higher levels
- Dow Industrial Average up at 286 points
- S&P index of 49.20 points
- NASDAQ index up 234 points
looking at the US yield curve:
- 2 year yield 4.897% -14.4 basis points
- 5 year yield 4.498% -16.4 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.502% -13.0 basis points
- 30 year yield 4.654% -9.0 basis points