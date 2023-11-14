The tamer US CPI data has pushed the US dollar lower. Stocks higher, and yields lower.

EURUSD: The EURUSD has moved sharply higher trading at 1.0789. The price has moved up to test its 100-day moving average at 1.07901. It's 200-day moving average is about 10 pips above that level at 1.08017. That combination of resistance from the daily moving averages should be a "difficult nut to crack" at least on the 1st test. Traders can lean against the level with little risk. Move above however and I would expect further upside momentum as sellers against the moving averages turn to buyers on the break.

USDJPY: The USDJPY has moved below its 100 hour moving average 151.363. The price is also moving below a swing area on the hourly chart between 151.17 and 151.23. Stay below those levels keeps the sellers more control in the shorter-term. On the downside, the 200-hour moving average is near the 150.742 level. Yesterday the price got within 3 pips of the 2022 high which was the highest level going back 32 years.

Looking at the US stock market, the futures are employing higher levels

Dow Industrial Average up at 286 points

S&P index of 49.20 points

NASDAQ index up 234 points

looking at the US yield curve: