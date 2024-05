The USDCHF continued its run to the upside after the breakout yesterday.

The pair moved even higher today and got closer to the next target near the 50% midpoint of the move down from the 2022 high, but has backed off in early US trading.

What would keep the buyers in full control?

What is the key targets on the topside that would give the buyers even more control after the breakout yesterday?

I will answer those questions and explain why in the above video.