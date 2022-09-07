USDCHF looks for its shove higher for lower

The USDCHF USD/CHF The USD/CHF is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Swiss franc of Switzerland (code CHF). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Swiss francs are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CHF is trading at 1.2500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.25 Swiss francs. The US Dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Swiss franc (CHF) is the world's sixth most traded currency, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Even though the Swiss franc might not be as liquid as the euro or yen, the USD/CHF currency pair is still liquid enough to be known as the fourth major. Trading the USD/CHF has its advantages and disadvantages. The main advantage being, a lot of traders often prefer to invest in the Swiss franc when economic or political instability is lurking.This is due to Switzerland traditionally being known as a safe haven, as it generally remains neutral and silent on many major geopolitical events, for example it never participates in wars. These investments can trigger large swings for traders, who may capitalize on such moves. The main disadvantage is that the US dollar is the world's reserve currency.Thus, traders also can flock to the USD, trying to ascertain which currency is more likely to be embarked upon can prove tough at times. USD/CHF Still Living in Shadows of 2015The USD/CHF otherwise is seen as one of the lesser volatile pairs, with a tendency to follow the Euro, hence the negative correlation between it and the EUR/USD.The currency pair will forever be tethered to the events of January 2015 with the Swiss National Bank (SNB) Crisis which roiled currency markets.In this instance, the SNB abruptly decided to abandon the Swiss franc (CHF) currency peg with the euro, convulsing markets. Read this Term moved to a new high and in the process extended to a new high going for the month and going back to July 14. However, momentum could not be sustained and the price moved back to the downside. A ceiling is now between 0.9860 and 0.98688.

ON the downside, the 100 hour MA (blue line) did hold support on the first test. However, the pair has moved below the 100 hour MA in the last few minutes, giving the sellers more control in the short term. The price is testing the highs from August 31 and also highs on September 1.

Taking a broader look at the daily chart, the high price today stalled near the low of the upside swing area. The high price today reached 0.98688. The low of the swing area off the daily chart comes in at 0.98713 and extended up to 0.98908. So, there is some risk focused sellers against the topside swing area.

USDCHF stalls near low of topside swing area.