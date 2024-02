The USDCHF is up for the 3rd day in a row and in doing so, the buyers are taking more control. More specifically, the price is moving above and away from the 38.2% of the move down from the September high. That level comes in at 0.86805 and in trading today, the price stayed above that level at session lows. That shows the buyers want to explore higher, and they have done that today.

