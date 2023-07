The USDCHF has moved to the lowest level since January 2021 today but the downside is seeing some apprehension.

USDCHF falls to lowest level in 2023

Meanwhile, the EURCHF is also under pressure (higher CHF), but remains above the 2023 highs between 0.9671 and 0.96819. The 61.8% of the move-up from 2022 below is also in that area at 0.96674.

The low price in the EURCHF today was just above the high of that area in trading today. It would take a move below the swing area to increase the bearish bias.