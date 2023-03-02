The move higher from the 100 hour MA, moved above the Monday high, but found early sellers against the earlier high at 0.94395. Needless to say their is a battle going on.
So what's the hold-up on topside?
The falling 100 day moving average loom above and cuts across at 0.9446. It's certainly not out of the question that sellers would line up near the 0.9440 level against/just ahead of that moving average. Risk be defined and limited to 10/12 pips with the hope for a move back below the 100 hour moving average. Low risk. Higher reward potential.
So even though the price bias is higher on the chart above, there is a key reason to sell from the risk focused traders. I'm The 100 day MA is the reason.
However, having said that, it would take a move below that 100 hour moving average at 0.9393 (and moving higher), to give the sellers the needed confidence that a temporary high is in place at the very least.
Absent that, and there may be some reluctance with the 100 day moving average above, but the buyers are still more in control.