The USDJPY is trading and breaking to the upside after Fed's Logan said that the data does not support a pause in June.

The move to the upside has taken the price away from its 200-day moving average and above a swing area between 137.499 and 138.139. The price is also above the May 1 high at 137.75 and the early March high at 137.91. Those levels are now close risk for the pair.