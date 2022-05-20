USDJPY bounces off the 38.2% retracement
The
trading today is also seeing up and down price action. USDJPY
USD/JPY
The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair’s rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world’s third most traded currency, resulting in an extremely liquid pair, and very tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Although the range of the USD/JPY isn’t traditionally particularly high, the lack of large price action often associated with other JPY pairs does make it easier to trade.This is especially true for short-term traders, although without offering a great pip potential. Even though the USD/JPY is the world’s second most traded pair, it’s not as popular as one might think with regards to retail traders.The pair carries a reputation as “boring”, although this isn’t an entirely accurate reflection. Trading the USD/JPYThe JPY is highly regarded as a safe haven currency, with investors often increasing their exposure following periods of uncertainty or market-induced fallouts.As both the US and Japan are highly developed economies, there are several key factors affecting the value of either currencies. This includes a range of economic indicators such as gross domestic product (GDP) growth, inflation, interest rates and unemployment data. Monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan are also large determinants in the value of each currency.
The low price reached late in the Asian session/early European session found support buying against the 38.2% retracement at 127.508. That was also the low from last week. The inability to get below that level helped to push the price back higher. The holding will also increase that retracements importance going forward. Recall that yesterday, the price did move below the retracement level, but could not extend to the next target at 126.93, and after moving back above the 38.2%, reestablished the level as support.
On the topside, the highs are somewhat random at 128.207 and 128.291. The current price is at 128.08. Move above each should encourage more upside probing.
On an extension higher, the traders will target the falling 100 hour moving average 128.633 currently (blue line in the chart above). That is also near a swing area between 128.60 and 128.738 (see red numbered circles).
Meanwhile, BOJs Kuroda is on the wires reiterating that:
It is important to maintain control, including with negative rates yield curve
Yield Curve
A yield curve is a line used to help determine interest rates of interest rates for a specific bond, differentiated by contract lengths. This is useful for contrasting maturity dates, for example 1 month, 1 year, etc.In particular, yield curves help underscore the relationship between interest rates or borrowing costs and the time to maturity.Some of the best examples of this include US Treasury Securities, which are among some of the most observed worldwide by traders. By determining the slope of yield curves, it is possible to plot or predict future interest rate changes. There are three types of yield curves that are primarily studied, classified as normal, inverted, or flat.Why are Yield Curves Important?Yield curves like other benchmarks help investors and analysts ascertain more information about specific constructs affecting financial markets.For example, a normal or upward sloping curve points to economic expansion. Expectations of yields becoming higher in the future help attract funds in shorter-term securities with the hopes of purchasing longer-term bonds later, for a higher yield.The opposite is true in the case of an inverted or downward sloping curve, which traditionally points to an economic recession. If yields are expected to eventually be lower, investors opt to purchase longer-term bonds to help price in yields before further decreases occur.Subsequently, these are predictive of economic output and growth and are thus instrumental in financial analysis.These curves are also utilized primarily as a barometer for other forms of debt in a market, including bank lending rates, mortgage rates, and other benchmarks.The most reported yield curves deal with US Treasury debt, comparing the 3-month, 2-year, 5-year, 10-year and 30-year intervals. This information is published daily.
The reluctance for the BOJ to hint of raising rates (and for maintaining QE), and the acceptance that the Fed has to raise rates and raise them quickly, has led to the sharp rise in the USDJPY to 20 year highs. There has been a correction lower but one that gets to the 38.2% -50% of the last move higher, is still modest.
The recent downward move has been helped by a move lower in US yields as stock declines have led to more fears of a US recession.
Watch the 38.2% for trading bias clues from the market.
