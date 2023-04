The USDJPY soared in trading today as new BOJ head Ueda signaled no change in policy. That has the USDJPY moving toward its 200 day MA at 137.00 area.

The EURUSD moved below the 200 hour MA and trend line, but stalled near the week lows (Tuesday's low). Stay below 200 hour MA keeps the sellers more in control today A move back above, not so bearish.

GBPUSD is trying to break above a swing area. Prior breaks this week failed fairly quickly. Can the break be maintained today?