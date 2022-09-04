The dollar continued to move higher last week. The US jobs report did show a modestly higher than expected NFP value, but there were other dampening details including more people entering the workforce which may take some pressure off wages.

US yields move higher out the curve as traders prepare for a tighter Fed for longer.

The US stocks fell for the 3rd week in a row led lower by the Nasdaq once again.

Russia continues to be a focus as they hold all the cards as far as energy and that may continue into perpetuity. China looms on the outside looking in.

I also look at the technicals that are driving the dollar buying and what may give sellers more hope (i.e. short term risk).