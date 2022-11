Greg Michalowski of Forexlive.com looks at the technicals that are driving the forex market heading into the new trading week starting November 21, 2022. In the video, he looks at the

EURUSD (0.46)

USDJPY (5:12)

GBPUSD (8:25)

USDCHF (11:02)

USDCAD (14:26)

AUDUSD (16:39), and the

NZDUSD (18:03)