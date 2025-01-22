TradeCompass for Nasdaq Futures – January 22, 2025

Current Price of Nasdaq Futures: Approximately 21,843

Key Thresholds Within Today's Nasdaq Futures Analysis

Bullish above 21,880

Bearish below 21,827

Nasdaq Futures Bearish Scenario

Why 21,827?

Crossing below 21,827 signals bearish momentum, as the price moves beneath key intraday support levels, potentially triggering selling pressure.

Nasdaq Bearish Targets:

21,817 – Just above today’s developing Value Area Low (VAL). 21,798 – Near the psychological round number of 21,800 and slightly above today’s opening VWAP. 21,777 – Above the Value Area High (VAH) from two days ago. 21,765 – Above yesterday’s VAH. 21,732 – Above yesterday’s POC and near the first standard deviation of yesterday’s VWAP. 21,671 – Above yesterday’s VAL. 21,632 – Just above the VAL from yesterday, marking a deeper bearish move.

Nasdaq Futures Bullish Scenario

Why 21,880?

A break above 21,880 would place the price above today’s high and the second standard deviation of VWAP, suggesting a strong bullish trend.

Nasdaq Bullish Targets:

21,900 – A key psychological round number. 21,942 – Just below the next round number of 21,950. 21,994 – Just below the major round number of 22,000.

Risk Management for Nasdaq Futures Trading

Partial Profit-Taking:

After hitting the first profit target, consider taking partial profits to secure gains and reduce risk exposure.

Stop Placement:

Once partial profits are taken, move your stop to the entry level to neutralize further risk.

Range or Stop Hunts:

Be cautious of potential range-bound trading or stop hunts around key levels; protecting capital is essential.

Why Use the TradeCompass for Nasdaq Futures?

The TradeCompass provides clear thresholds for bullish and bearish scenarios, precise profit targets, and guidance on risk management, helping you align with professional trading strategies while protecting your capital.

Trade responsibly and always adjust your risk according to your personal strategy and capital.