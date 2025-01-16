TradeCompass for Nasdaq Futures (NQ, March 2025 Contract) – January 16, 2025

Current Context:

  • Current Price: 21,4492 (1 minute before the market opens).
  • Activation Level: 21,640
    • This TradeCompass becomes active only if NQ reaches 21,640.
    • Below this level, no directional bias is established.

Defined Range:

  • Bullish Threshold: 21,681
    • Above this level, the bias turns bullish.
  • Bearish Threshold: 21,610
    • Below this level, the bias turns bearish.

Trade Scenarios for NQ:

Bullish Setup (Above 21,681):

  • Profit Targets:
    1. 21,700 – A quick target near a psychological round number.
    2. 21,770 – An intermediate target for momentum continuation.
    3. 21,833 – Just below the value area high from January 6th.

Bearish Setup (Below 21,610):

  • Profit Targets:
    1. 21,552 – Above the January 7th VWAP.
    2. 21,481 – Just above the current POC at the time of this analysis.
    3. 21,411 – Above the value area high of January 15th.
    4. 21,312 – Above the January 15th VWAP.

Risk Management Guidance:

  • Stop-Loss Placement:

    • After filling the first profit target, consider moving the stop to the entry price to mitigate risk.
    • Ensure that stops are placed strategically to balance risk and allow room for price fluctuations within the defined range.

  • Scaling Out:

    • Take partial profits at each level to secure gains while maintaining a position for further moves.

Strategy Overview:

This TradeCompass provides clear thresholds and targets, designed to guide traders on potential bullish or bearish opportunities only after NQ reaches 21,640. The approach ensures disciplined trading by waiting for a critical price activation level before taking positions.

Summary for today's Nasdaq futures TradeCompass:

  • Activation Level: 21,640
  • Bullish Threshold: 21,681
  • Bearish Threshold: 21,610
  • Key Targets:
    • Bullish: 21,700, 21,770, 21,833.
    • Bearish: 21,552, 21,481, 21,411, 21,312.

Final Notes:

This fine-tuned TradeCompass for Nasdaq futures focuses on precision and disciplined execution. By waiting for the market to reach a critical activation level, traders can avoid unnecessary noise and act only when price reaches significant levels.

Disclaimer: This analysis is for educational purposes only. Always trade at your own risk and ensure sound risk management practices. For additional perspectives, visit ForexLive.com.