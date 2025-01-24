TradeCompass for Tesla Stock
Current Price: $417.00 (at the time of this analysis)
Bearish Threshold: $415.28
Bullish Threshold: $421.75
Directional Bias: The tendency leans bearish. While Tesla hovers near a key inflection point, it requires confirmation to determine sustained movement.
Bearish Outlook:
Below $415.28, Tesla could face increased selling pressure. Here are the bearish profit targets:
- $413.15 – Just above the Value Area High (VAH) of yesterday.
- $410.19 – Above the Value Area Low (VAL) of yesterday.
- $406.486 – above the 10 Jan VAH.
- $400.55 – A deeper bearish extension.
Bullish Outlook:
Above $421.75, Tesla exhibits potential for an upside breakout. Here are the bullish profit targets:
- $423.69 – Close to the Point of Control (POC) from three days ago; a quick initial target.
- $428.02 – Reflecting further bullish momentum.
- $433.82 – Third Upper Standard Deviation of VWAP from three days ago; a strong stretch target.
Trade Notes:
- Tesla’s setup suggests a high likelihood of directionality near the key levels of $415.28 and $421.75.
- Use these levels as your “compass” for identifying shifts in sentiment and potential entries.
Trade Tesla at your own risk. Thank you.