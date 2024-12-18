Tesla (TSLA) Stock Analysis: Key Levels and AI-Assisted Price Prediction 🚀

Current Overview

Tesla (TSLA) stock is showing retracement strength in pre-market after initial sell-side pressure, with price approaching today’s VWAP at $468.74. While price is attempting to recover, the overall bias remains cautious as sellers dominated early sessions. Traders must closely watch Tesla’s reaction to key resistance and support levels to determine the next move.

🔑 Key Price Levels to Watch

Support Zones: 464.18 : Immediate support where buyers have stepped in.

: Immediate support where buyers have stepped in. 459.64 : Next lower support, where price may test bullish resolve.

: Next lower support, where price may test bullish resolve. 446.82: A major naked level and a potential target for shorts. Intraday Resistance: 468.74 : Today’s VWAP —a critical level to watch for bullish continuation.

: —a critical level to watch for bullish continuation. 474.00: Today’s Point of Control (POC)—a key area where price may stabilize or face resistance. Extended Resistance Levels: 479.86 : Yesterday’s POC—a likely magnet if buyers regain control.

: Yesterday’s POC—a likely magnet if buyers regain control. 481.50 : Yesterday’s VAH—another major upside target for bulls.

: Yesterday’s VAH—another major upside target for bulls. 484.50: A second VWAP deviation from yesterday, a prime fakeout zone for liquidity hunts.

Volumetric Stats Summary 📊

Early volumetric stats reveal strong sell-side activity in the first sessions, but recent bars show buyer absorption and temporary bullish momentum near support levels. Traders should watch for:

Sustained buying strength above VWAP at $468.74 to confirm the bullish case.

above to confirm the bullish case. Rejection at resistance zones like 474.00 or 479.86, which could trigger another leg down.

These stats matter because they reveal where buyers and sellers are active, helping traders identify potential reversals, continuations, and liquidity traps.

AI Directional Bias Score: -1 (Neutral to Slightly Bearish)

Why?

Sellers controlled earlier price action, but buyers have shown signs of stepping in near support.

For the bearish bias to hold, price must reject VWAP and stall near 474.00 or 479.86.

Trading Scenarios for TSLA

Bullish Scenario: Price sustains above 468.74 VWAP and clears resistance at 474.00 .

and clears resistance at . Targets: 479.86 and 481.50 for bullish continuation. Bearish Scenario: Price rejects 468.74 or fails at 474.00 , signaling renewed seller strength.

or fails at , signaling renewed seller strength. Targets: 464.18, followed by 459.64 and 446.82 for a deeper test. Fakeout Alert: A rally toward 484.50 could attract liquidity and reverse quickly, creating a short-term selling opportunity.

Key Takeaways for Tesla Traders 🚦

VWAP at $468.74 is the immediate level to watch for bullish or bearish confirmation.

is the immediate level to watch for bullish or bearish confirmation. Resistance at 474.00 and 479.86 offers opportunities for both short and long positions.

and offers opportunities for both short and long positions. If sellers regain control, watch for downside targets near 446.82 as a key area for long setups.

⚠️ Disclaimer: This analysis is for informational purposes only. Trade responsibly and manage your risk effectively. 📊

⚠️ Disclaimer: This analysis is for informational purposes only. Trade responsibly and manage your risk effectively. 📊