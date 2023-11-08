UK Gilt below the 100 day MA

The UK 30-year gilt fell to the lowest level since September 22, and in the process is breaking below its 100-day moving average at 4.713% (see blue line in the chart above).

The last time the price traded below its 100-day moving average was back on April 11. Staying below the level should lead to lower levels. The low from September 14 comes in at 4.567% and is the next downside target.

Below that, the rising 200-day moving average is at 4.400% (green line in the chart above). The last time the price traded below its 200-day Moving Average was back on January 3, 2022.

Last week the Bank of England Rates unchanged for the 2nd consecutive meeting.