UK FTSE 100 has moved to a new all time high

The UKs FTSE 100 has traded to a new all-time high, surpassing the previous high reached during the week of May 21, 2018 at at 7903.50. The high price today reached 7906.5804, the price has rotated back to the downside and currently trades at 7898.

Since the pandemic bottom in 2020, the index is up over 61%.

France's CAC is still off but getting closer to its all-time high reached during the week of January 3, 2022. That hallway was at 7384.86. The current price trades at 7210.88. From the 2020 pandemic low the France's CAC is up 98.51%