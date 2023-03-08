10 year yield bounces off the 3.90%

As the Chair Powell testimony continues, the US 10 year yield Yield A yield represents the earnings generated by an investment or security over a certain time period. Yields are typically displayed in percentage terms and are in the form of interest or dividends received from it.These figures do not include the price variations, which separates it from the total return. Consequently, a yield applies to various stated rates of return on stocks, fixed income instruments such as bonds, and other types of investment products.Yields can be calculated as a ratio or as A yield represents the earnings generated by an investment or security over a certain time period. Yields are typically displayed in percentage terms and are in the form of interest or dividends received from it.These figures do not include the price variations, which separates it from the total return. Consequently, a yield applies to various stated rates of return on stocks, fixed income instruments such as bonds, and other types of investment products.Yields can be calculated as a ratio or as Read this Term moved down to test a floor level going back to February (see hourly chart above). That floor comes near 3.90%. The low today reached 3.899%.

The yield has moved higher and trades back at 3.952%. The 200 hour MA at 3.964% and the 100 hour MA at 3.984% are the next targets. Move above and the bias shifts more to the upside for US yields.

At 1 PM the US treasury will auction off $32 billion of 10 year notes. Makes you wonder if the move back to the upside in yields is in reaction to the order book being lighter than expectations?

PS the 2 year yield is back comfortably above the 5% level at 5.0532%. That is up 4.2 basis points on the day. The low for the day reached 4.973%.