The US 10 year yield is trading down -24.5 basis points at 3.852%. The low yield just reached 3.826%. The high yield before the CPI data was at 4.117%

The cycle high yield for the 10 year reached 4.335% on October 21.

10 year yield
10 year yield is down sharply

A move down in yields will help the Fed as they look to get rid of some of their balance sheet. If there is demand, that can help their efforts as they try to swerve and weave and try to keep the US out of a recession while lowering inflation .