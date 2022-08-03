10 year yield runs up to the 100 day MA and backs off

The US 10 year bond yield so I rise up to 2.849% at its peak today. The move to the yield just above its 100 day moving average at 2.844%. However momentum higher quickly reversed, and the move to the downside has been steady. The low yield just reached 2.706%. The current yield is at 2.728%. Yesterday the yield closed at 2.750%.

So sellers in yield (buyers of bonds) snatched victory from the jaws of defeat at least on the day.

/inflation