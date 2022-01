The US 10 year treasury yield reach day high yield of 1.71% after the FOMC minutes said members are looking to run off the Fed's balance sheet as well after they start to tighten.

US 10 year yield trades at highest level since April 2021

The October high yield came in at 1.706%. The current yield is trading just below that level 1.696% currently. Move above the 1.71% level and traders will start to look toward the 2001 high yield at 1.774%. Above that and traders will look toward the November 2019 high yield at 1.968%.