US 10 year yields daily

A big thing to look for in any top or bottom is an outside day. That's where a candle exceeds the prior day's range. In this case, it would show an fresh high, followed by a close below the prior day's lows.

We're still six hours to the close, so plenty can happen, but risk assets continue to improve and 10-year yields are now down 4.4 bps to 4.880% compared to Friday's low at 4.89%.