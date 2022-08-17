The major US stock indices and European indices are trading to new session lows:

Dow industrial average is trading down -243 points at -0.71%

S&P index is -43 points or -1.0%

NASDAQ index is -215 points at -1.65%

in European markets:

German DAX is trading down -1.99%. It moved back below its 100 hour moving average at 13687.25. The price is currently trading at 13636.42

German Dax falls below its 100 hour moving average

France's CAC is down -71.23 points or -1.08% at 6522. It is currently testing its 100 hour moving average at 6522.34

UK's FTSE 100 is down -24.78 points or -0.33% at 7511.12

Spain's Ibex is trading down -77.22 points or -0.91% at 8434.69