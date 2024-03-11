US broader US stock indices are starting the week with declines. The Dow 30, however, is eking out a modest again. The small-cap Russell 2000 index is also lower and was the worst performer of the top 4 indices.

A snapshot of the closing levels is showing:

Dow industrial average up 46.97 points or 0.12% at 38769.67

S&P index -5.75 points or -0.11% at 5117.1

Nasdaq index -65.85 points or -0.41% at 16019.26

Russell 2000 fell -16.83 points or -0.81% at 2065.80

Meta was one of the biggest losers today of the major stocks with a decline of -4.42% to $483.59. Former Pres. Trump burst the bullish bubble for that stock calling the company the "enemy of the people".

Looking at the hourly chart, the price is closing below its 100-day moving average at $490.68, but has been able to stay above its rising 200-hour movie average at $473.61.