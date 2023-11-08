The price of WTI crude futures are selling sharply lower. The price closed at $75.33. That is down $2.04 or -2.64%. Since Friday's high at $83.56, the price has fallen -10.29%.

Crude oil is below its 200 day moving average

Technically, the price fell and closed below its 200-day moving average yesterday at $78.13. Today the high price could only get up to $77.49 before rotating back to the downside. The low price for the day reached $74.96. The low today was the the 1st time below the $75 level since July 20.

Sellers remain in control. Some downside catalysts include: