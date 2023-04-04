The price of WTI WTI WTI is the short-hand for West Texas Intermediate crude oil. WTI is a type of petroleum crude oil that serves as a benchmark in oil pricing. It is a light, sweet crude oil that is extracted from West Texas area in the United States, including the Permian Basin. WTI crude oil is considered to be a high-quality oil due to its low sulfur content and high yields of gasoline and diesel fuel when refined. It is used as a benchmark for pricing other types of crude oil, and the price of WTI crude o WTI is the short-hand for West Texas Intermediate crude oil. WTI is a type of petroleum crude oil that serves as a benchmark in oil pricing. It is a light, sweet crude oil that is extracted from West Texas area in the United States, including the Permian Basin. WTI crude oil is considered to be a high-quality oil due to its low sulfur content and high yields of gasoline and diesel fuel when refined. It is used as a benchmark for pricing other types of crude oil, and the price of WTI crude o Read this Term crude oil futures Futures Futures or a futures contract represents a legal agreement to buy or sell a security or asset at a predetermined price at a specified time in the future. Of note, the parties are not known to each other.These transactions usually involve commodities or other securities involving the buying and selling for a forward or predetermined price.Futures also adhere to a delivery date, which specifies the date of delivery and payment. Relative to other forms of investing futures are much more complex, as Futures or a futures contract represents a legal agreement to buy or sell a security or asset at a predetermined price at a specified time in the future. Of note, the parties are not known to each other.These transactions usually involve commodities or other securities involving the buying and selling for a forward or predetermined price.Futures also adhere to a delivery date, which specifies the date of delivery and payment. Relative to other forms of investing futures are much more complex, as Read this Term traded up and down in trading today. The high price reached $81.81. The low price extended to $79.61. Yesterday the price settled at $80.42.

WTI crude oil trades between the 50% and 61.8% retracement

Today the settled price is modestly higher at $80.71. That's up $0.29 or 0.36%. Looking at the hourly chart above, the price remains between the 50% midpoint of the move down from the November high to the March low at $79.05, and the 61.8% retracement of the same move lower at $82.52. On the topside, there is other swing levels up to $82.66 and above that, the high price from December 1 reached up to $83.34. Those levels would be upside targets on more momentum going forward. Get above would be more bullish.

On the downside, if the 50% is broken, the rising 100 hour MA come in at $76.82 (it is moving up sharply). That would be eyed as support on a corrective move below the midpoint level.