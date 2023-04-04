The price of WTI crude oil futures traded up and down in trading today. The high price reached $81.81. The low price extended to $79.61. Yesterday the price settled at $80.42.
Today the settled price is modestly higher at $80.71. That's up $0.29 or 0.36%. Looking at the hourly chart above, the price remains between the 50% midpoint of the move down from the November high to the March low at $79.05, and the 61.8% retracement of the same move lower at $82.52. On the topside, there is other swing levels up to $82.66 and above that, the high price from December 1 reached up to $83.34. Those levels would be upside targets on more momentum going forward. Get above would be more bullish.
On the downside, if the 50% is broken, the rising 100 hour MA come in at $76.82 (it is moving up sharply). That would be eyed as support on a corrective move below the midpoint level.