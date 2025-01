The price of WTI crude oil futures are selling at $74.66. That's up a modest 4 cents or 0.05%..

Looking at the daily chart, the price is settling below its 200 day moving average for the second day in a row at $74.71. For the trading week the race is down -3.58% as Pres. Trump started his 2nd term with the promise to drill, drill, drill and lower the price of energy.