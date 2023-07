US crude futures settle at $72.99. That's down $0.87 or -1.18%. The high for the day reached $74.15. The low was at $72.67. Looking at the daily chart, the price high did extend above its 100-day moving average at $73.78, but could not sustain momentum. Closing back below the 100 day moving average tilts the blast back to the downside.

WTI crude oil settles below its 100 day moving average